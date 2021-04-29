Shocked Barnstaple burglary victim watched raid on phone

Published: 1:35 PM April 29, 2021

A pair of burglars have been jailed after they were caught red-handed by a householder who watched the raid live on his phone.

Travis Cody and Deane Garland broke into the ground floor flat in Barnstaple without realising that they had been recorded by the internet enabled video doorbell system.

Tenant Daniel Simmons was able to see them entering his property and watch them searching it through CCTV cameras inside it which sent a live stream to his phone.

The pictures only cut out when the intruders, who were wearing face masks and hoodies, ripped out the cameras and wi-fi router.

Mr Simmons was at work a couple of streets away at the time but alerted police before running home where he arrived at the same time as the officers.

They both found Garland climbing out of a window with a black bin bag full of stolen clothes and gadgets. Cody was still inside and was arrested on the scene.

Police recovered half a pool cue which Garland had taken to the scene as a weapon, Exeter Crown Court was told.

Garland, aged 34, of Beaufort Walk, Barnstaple, admitted aggravated burglary and Cody, aged 33, of Clovelly Road, Bideford, admitted burglary.

Garland was jailed for three years and Cody for two years and five months by Recorder Mr Mathew Turner, who said they had targeted the victim and used face coverings to disguise their appearance.

Mr Nigel Wraith, prosecuting, said the break-in in Summerland Street, Barnstaple, happened at 6.30pm on February 13 this year and Mr Simmons was alerted by an alarm on his phone.

He said: “His CCTV system had detected two individuals breaking into his home and he was able to observe them on his mobile phone.

“He ran home and when he got there, he caught one of men climbing out of his bedroom window. Police attended at much the same time and found Garland, who was holding a black bin bag.

“The police could see Cody inside the property. He was asked to come out. The doorbell CCTV showed two men loitering outside the property before they went in. Both were wearing face coverings.”

Cody told police he went to the flat to recover a debt of £200 and went inside to find property to sell.

Mr Richard Crabb, for Garland, said he had overcome a drug problem and stayed out of trouble for six years but relapsed after the strain of lockdown led to a spiral of depression and a mental health crisis.

Miss Hollie Gilbery, for Cody, said he has started to address his long-standing drug problem since his arrest with the help of a charity and has carried on working as a shop fitter.