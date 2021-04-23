'Serious assault' in Ilfracombe - Police appeal for witnesses

Published: 10:56 AM April 23, 2021

Police investigating reports of an assault in Ilfracombe on Monday, April 19, are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

A 58-year-old local woman was assaulted by an unknown man who punched her several times, leaving her with facial injuries, kicked her dog and was verbally abusive.

The incident took place at around 10.25am on Monday, April 19, in Wilder Road, Ilfracombe.

Police are looking for two men in connection with this incident. One is described as white, aged 35-40, around 5ft 8ins tall, with short dark hair and a long scar on his right cheek. He had a white and beige dog with him.

The other man is described as in his 50s, taller and of slim build, with well-groomed grey hair.

If you have seen either man, witnessed the incident or have any information that could help the police with their enquiries, please email police at 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/031513/21.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-org.uk