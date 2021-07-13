News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Scam calls with 'matching' numbers reported across Devon

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 10:10 AM July 13, 2021   
Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning over scam 'British Gas' calls Picture: GETTY IMAGES/i

Devon and Cornwall Police’s Cyber Protect Unit and the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB) are warning the public to be vigilant of scam calls that appear to be coming from numbers similar to their own.

Commonly, the first seven digits (07nnnnn) match the victim’s own number. The calls impersonate well-known government organisations, or law enforcement agencies, and will ask the recipient of the call to “press 1” in order to speak with an advisor, or police officer, about unpaid fines or police warrants.

In May 2021, Action Fraud received 2,110 scam call reports where the caller’s number matched the first seven digits of the victim’s own phone number. Of these, 1,426 (68%) referred to HMRC or National Insurance.

Victims have also reported receiving these types of calls, and messaging, via widely-used messaging apps, such as WhatsApp.

For more information about how to protect yourself online, visit www.cyberaware.gov.uk and www.takefive-stopfraud.org.uk and follow @DC_CyberProtect on Twitter.

