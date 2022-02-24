News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News > Crime

Reports woman pulled from car and robbed in Torrington

Author Picture Icon

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 1:40 PM February 24, 2022
Updated: 1:42 PM February 24, 2022
The incident took place near the Conservative Club on South Street in Torrington

The incident took place near the Conservative Club on South Street in Torrington - Credit: Google

A woman has reportedly been pulled from a car and assaulted before having her purse stolen in Torrington. 

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of an assault which took place between midnight and 12.30am on Saturday, February 19, near the Conservative Club on South Street in Torrington. 

It has been reported that a woman aged in her 20s was pulled from a vehicle by a male and female and thrown to the floor. It is also reported that damage was caused to the vehicle and that a purse was stolen from within it. 

Police believe that there are a number of witnesses of this incident and ask for anyone with information, or with CCTV/dashcam footage, to please contact via 101 or emailing 101@dc.police.uk quoting CR/014973/22. 

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.

