Range Rover attacked and vandalised near Combe Martin

Published: 1:38 PM August 18, 2021

Police are appealing for information after a car in the grounds of a private property in Berry Down, Combe Martin, had its windows smashed.

The incident occurred at around 7.15pm on Sunday, August 8, when a white Range Rover was targeted by two men, one of whom was believed to be in possession of a machete and the other a hammer, who broke the vehicle’s windows and sprayed graffiti on the driveway.

The two men then appeared to get into a three-door car, which was driven down Long Lane in the direction of the Kentisbury and Combe Martin junction.

One of the men is described as white, in his 20s, of average build and wearing a dark-coloured, hooded top with dark tracksuit bottoms.

The other one was also described as white and in his 20s, with dark facial hair and wearing a dark-coloured, hooded top with a white logo across the chest, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark-coloured trainers.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference number CR/067875/21.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.