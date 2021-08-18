News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News > Crime

Range Rover attacked and vandalised near Combe Martin

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 1:38 PM August 18, 2021   
A file image of Devon and Cornwall Police car

A file image of Devon and Cornwall Police car - Credit: Archant

Police are appealing for information after a car in the grounds of a private property in Berry Down, Combe Martin, had its windows smashed. 

The incident occurred at around 7.15pm on Sunday, August 8, when a white Range Rover was targeted by two men, one of whom was believed to be in possession of a machete and the other a hammer, who broke the vehicle’s windows and sprayed graffiti on the driveway. 

The two men then appeared to get into a three-door car, which was driven down Long Lane in the direction of the Kentisbury and Combe Martin junction. 

One of the men is described as white, in his 20s, of average build and wearing a dark-coloured, hooded top with dark tracksuit bottoms. 

The other one was also described as white and in his 20s, with dark facial hair and wearing a dark-coloured, hooded top with a white logo across the chest, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark-coloured trainers. 

You may also want to watch:

If you witnessed the incident or have any information that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference number CR/067875/21. 

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Welcome Back to Bideford event hopes to bring sense of normality
  2. 2 At risk families from Afghanistan to be housed in Torridge
  3. 3 Range Rover attacked and vandalised near Combe Martin
  1. 4 Collaboration key to future as Gazette announces new owners
  2. 5 We're so proud of you
  3. 6 North Devon Tri take on iconic London Triathlon
  4. 7 Two shouts in one night for Ilfracombe lifeboat
  5. 8 Wendy bags coach of the year title - and at Wembley
  6. 9 Cricketers bowled over by council funding
  7. 10 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
Combe Martin News
North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lifeboat in waves

Trapped trio in Combe Martin beach alert

Jim Parker

Author Picture Icon
Head shot of MP

MP's concern over BBC's radio transmission change

Jim Parker

Author Picture Icon
Lifeboat at sea

Lifeboat rescues dad and son as fishing trip almost ends in disaster

Jim Parker

Author Picture Icon
Vaccine Volunteers

Salute for vaccine volunteers for a 'jab' well done

Tim Herbert

person