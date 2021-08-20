Police seek two women after violent altercation in Barnstaple
- Credit: DC Police
Police investigating an assault in Barnstaple have released pictures of two women they would like to speak to in connection with a violent incident which left woman with facial injuries.
The alleged altercation took place at around 1.55am on Saturday, June 19, in Boutport Street, Barnstaple.
A woman in her 20s sustained facial injuries in the incident, after she had gone to assist another woman who had been involved in an altercation.
Police investigating the incident would like to identify the two women pictured as they believe they may be able to assist with their enquiries.
A police spokesperson said: “We are aware that the quality of the images is low, however at this time these are the only images we have and we hope that the public may still be able to assist.”
If you have information on the incident or witnessed it call the police with on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/050542/21.
