Police seek knifepoint muggers targeting teenagers in Barnstaple

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after reports of two robberies in Barnstaple, on Saturday, December 11.

The first happened between 8pm and 8.30pm, in Rock Park, Newport, where a teenage boy was approached by two young males, who threatened him with knives and demanded he hand over his personal possessions.

In the second reported incident, two teenage boys were approached by two young males who threatened them with knives and made demands for their personal possessions, in the Grosvenor Church car park, Old Station Road, at around 8.30pm.

In each case, the suspects were described as wearing black clothing, with one of them having a black mask up to his nose. One was described as white and around 6ft tall and the other was white, and around 5ft 9in tall.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw either incident, or has information, to come forward.

If you witnessed either incident, have any information or dashcam footage that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/107917/21 for Rock Park or CR/107827/21 for Grosvenor Church car park.