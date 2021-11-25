Police seek owner of bike found after car stolen in Barnstaple

Officers suspect that the bike (pictured) may also have been stolen and would like to trace its owner - Credit: DC Police

Police investigating reports of a vehicle being taken from a property in Old Torrington Road in Barnstaple on Saturday, November 20, are asking people with information about a bike that was found near the location from which the car had been stolen.

Officers suspect that the bike (pictured) may also have been stolen and would like to trace its owner.

Any potential owner contacting the police will be asked to provide proof of ownership.

Police received reports of a car being taken from a private driveway between 9.15pm on Friday, November 19, and 9am on Saturday, November 20.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information that could help the police with their enquiries, or if you believe you are the owner of the bike, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting CR/101296/21.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org