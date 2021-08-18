News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News > Crime

Police recover stolen goods after Northam burglary

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 3:34 PM August 18, 2021   
A stock image of a Devon and Cornwall Police car

A stock image of a Devon and Cornwall Police car - Credit: Supplied

Police investigating a burglary in the Northam area on Saturday, August 14, are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. 

As part of the investigation, they have recovered a range of items which are suspected to be stolen property and would like to find the rightful owners. 

Among the items were several pieces of jewellery and police would like to hear from anyone who has lost this type of property to contact them with descriptions to see if they can be matched with the items recovered. 

A 35-year-old man from Barnstaple was arrested on suspicion of burglary and was released under investigation, pending further enquiries. 

If you believe any of the items of jewellery could belong to you or have any information that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/069996/21. 

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. 

North Devon News
Northam News
Bideford News

