Police search for wanted Barnstaple man Daniel Challacombe

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 10:43 AM July 7, 2021   
Daniel Challacombe

Daniel Challacombe - Credit: DC Police

Police are asking for the public’s help to track down a wanted 35-year-old man from Barnstaple.

Daniel Challacombe, pictured, is wanted in connection to an investigation into reports of assault and harassment.    

Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts and to report any sightings.

Challacombe is described as being a white male, 5ft 10in tall, of average build, with short, dark hair. He may also have a dark beard.

Challacombe has links to Barnstaple and Exeter.



Anyone who sees Challacombe is asked to not approach him and to call police on 999 immediately, quoting reference CR/045951/21.

