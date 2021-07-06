Police appeal after Burglary at The Gym Braunton

Published: 9:40 AM July 6, 2021

The damage left after the burglary to The Gym Braunton - Credit: The Gym Braunton

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information in connection with a burglary at The Gym Braunton in Vellator Way.

The break-in took place sometime between 10pm on Monday, June 28, and 6am on Tuesday, June 29, a safe containing cash was stolen.

A spokesperson for The Gym Braunton said: “The front window has been smashed in and the front counter completely destroyed. Our safe and both tills have been wiped and they’ve even had the decency to wipe out two charity collection tins too.

“For the time being we have opened up our shutter doors to allow people in to train in the gym area. We can’t check memberships and our reception and coffee shop are still closed but feel free to come down for a gym workout. Hopefully we can get things sorted soon.”

The safe, both tills and two charity collection tins were cleared out and the front counter was badly damaged - Credit: The Gym Braunton

Police are asking businesses to be wary of this and consider removing cash daily.

Anyone with information or CCTV in the area is asked to phone 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime CR/053939/21.