Pensioner gets suspended sentence for 'unspeakable abuse images'

Published: 10:33 AM April 28, 2021 Updated: 10:47 AM April 28, 2021

A grandfather who downloaded ‘unspeakable’ child abuse images has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Raymond Parsons was sent images and videos which included the serious abuse of a young baby by other internet users who he spoke to in chat rooms.

He was traced to his home in Holsworthy by police through his IP address after it was discovered that others were sharing material with him.

Parsons, aged 76, of Coles Mill Close, Holsworthy, admitted three counts of making indecent images of children and was jailed for eight months, suspended for 18 months by Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court.

He was also ordered to do 12 days of rehabilitation activities, pay £400 costs and sign on the sex offenders’ register.

The judge told him: “Some of the children in these images were very young indeed and they were being abused in unspeakable ways.

“It seems you understand now, and probably did at the time, the appalling harm wreaked on the children to produce these images. I accept you are no genuinely ashamed and remorseful.”

Miss Holly Gilbery, prosecuting, said police discovered that images were being shared and raided Parsons’ home in November 2019, seizing a USB stick, a desktop and an iPad.

Experts found 26 images or videos at category A, which showed children suffering serious abuse by adults, and 50 in the two lower categories.

He told police he contacted other people through messaging apps and they had sent him the material. He said he knew it was illegal and morally wrong but it gave him a thrill.

Mr Ryan Murray, defending, said Parsons has no previous convictions and has not only lost his good name but will have to live with the stigma of this type of offence.

He said Parsons is a grandfather with a range of medical issues which meant that any thrill he experienced was from the illegality of what he was doing rather than sexual.