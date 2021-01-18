Northam murder suspect remanded in custody

Published: 12:19 PM January 18, 2021 Updated: 12:27 PM January 18, 2021

A 35-year-old man has been remanded in custody at Exeter Crown Court accused of the murder of a Northam pensioner who was found dead at her home last week.

Michael Robinson, of Northam, was not present in person or by video link for the short initial crown court hearing.

Robinson is accused of the murder of Carol Hart, aged 77, whose body was found after emergency services were called to JH Taylor Drive, Northam, at around 11.40am on Monday, January 11.

Judge Peter Johnson, the Recorder of the City of Exeter, set a provisional trial date of August 16, 2021.

Robinson was remanded in custody until the next hearing on February 11, when he will be expected to enter a plea.

The prosecution was represented by Anna Vigars, QC, and the defence by Richard Crabb, who did not make a bail application.

Robinson was remanded at North Devon Magistrates Court in Barnstaple on Friday, January 15.

Police said Mrs Hart’s family are being supported by specialist officers.