Murder enquiry launched at Northam after death of elderly woman

Published: 1:04 PM January 12, 2021

A murder enquiry has been launched in Northam after the death of a woman in her 80s.

Police were called by the ambulance service on Monday, January 11 at 11.40am to JH Taylor Drive following reports of concern for the welfare of a woman in the property.

They found a woman in her 80s who was later confirmed dead.

A 35-year-old man from Bideford has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A police cordon and scene guard remain in place while emergency services carry out enquiries at the scene.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 331 11/1/21.

