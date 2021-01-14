Suspect remains in custody as Northam murder enquiry continues

Published: 2:20 PM January 14, 2021

The scene at JH Taylor Drive in Northam where an elderly woman was declared dead, launching a murder enquiry - Credit: Ray Goldsmith

A Bideford man remains in custody as police continue to investigation the suspected murder of an elderly woman in Northam.

Officers have been granted an extension to detain the 35-year-old suspect while enquiries continue following his arrest on suspicion of murder.

A woman believed to be in her 70s was confirmed dead at the scene in JH Taylor Drive after police were called to a property at 11.40am by the ambulance service on Monday, January 11.

Police are continuing to make enquiries to identify the woman and locate her next of kin.

The Major Crime team, supported by specialist teams, remain at the scene gathering evidence and a cordon and scene guard are in place.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting log 331 of 11/1/21.