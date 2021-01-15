News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man charged with murder of Northam pensioner

Tony Gussin

Published: 10:31 AM January 15, 2021   
Stock image showing the side of a police car

A 35-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 77-year-old woman from Northam - Credit: Tony Gussin

A 35-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Northam.

Michael Robinson, also from Northam, is due to appear before North Devon Magistrates in Barnstaple today (Friday, January).

He is charged with the murder of 77-year-old Carol Hart.

Emergency services were called to a property in JH Taylor Drive at around 11.40am on Monday, January 11, where Mrs Hart was confirmed dead at the scene.

An enquiry was launched by Devon and Cornwall Police’s Major Crime Investigation team.

A police statement said Mrs Hart’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

