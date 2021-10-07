Murder investigation launched in Bideford after woman found dead

Published: 11:28 AM October 7, 2021

A murder investigation has been launched in Bideford after a woman was found dead in ‘suspicious’ circumstances.

Police were called shortly before 12pm on Friday, October 1, to Brookfield Street, East The Water, following reports of concern for the welfare of a woman at an address.

Officers attended the scene where a 43-year-old woman was confirmed deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

The death was initially treated as unexplained but following initial enquiries, is now being treated as suspicious.

On Sunday, October 3, a 42-year-old man from Barnstaple was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries, to return on Monday, January 3.

Officers from the Major Crime Investigation Team are investigating this matter and a scene guard remains in place at this time.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 299 1/10/21.