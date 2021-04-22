Men admit Ilfracombe park stabbing

Published: 2:17 PM April 22, 2021

Two men are facing long jail sentences after admitting an attack which left the victim with serious stab wounds and a knife lodged in his leg.

Callum Pillman and Shaun Taylor both pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm when they appeared at Exeter Crown Court by video link from prison.

They both denied the more serious offence of attempted murder, which is to be dropped by the prosecution.

Victim Marcus Goold suffered a number of potentially life-threatening stab wounds during the attack at Bicklescombe Park, Ilfracombe, on the night of January 23 this year.

The two attackers had pretended to be trying to buy cocaine before Pillman stabbed him with a knife which Taylor had brought to the scene from his home.

Taylor was also carrying a metal weapon of some sort and both men ordered Mr Goold to hand over everything he had during the attack, although only his phone was taken, Exeter Crown Court was told.

Pillman, aged 21, of Heathfield Road, East the Water, Bideford, and Taylor, aged 29, of Crosslands, Barnstaple, admitted wounding with intent but denied attempted murder and attempted robbery.

The charges they deny will be left to lie on file and not proceeded with. A trial which had been scheduled for August this year has been vacated.

Judge Peter Johnson adjourned their sentence until May 6. He remanded both in custody and warned them to expect long jail sentences.

He said: "You have almost certainly been told that these sorts of offences attract immediate custodial sentences of some length. You will be given the appropriate credit for your pleas.”

Miss Fiona Elder, prosecuting, said the victim, his family and the police had been consulted over the decision not to proceed with the attempted murder and robbery charges.

She said it is accepted that Pillman took Mr Goold’s mobile phone after mistaking it for his own.

She said: ”Pillman has admitted he carried out the stabbing and that Turner gave him the knife, which came from his home. Turner was holding a long metal implement.

“The assault was unprovoked and accompanied by the words ‘give us all you have got’.”

She said more medical information will be available at the sentencing hearing about his wounds and the finding of a knife in the victim’s leg.

Mr Richard Crabb, for Taylor and Miss Emily Pitts, for Pillman, said they were not applying for pre-sentence reports but asked that both be brought to court from prison for the next hearing.