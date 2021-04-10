News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News > Crime

Man wielding knife arrested in Barnstaple park

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 5:38 PM April 10, 2021   
Police at the scene in Rock Park

Police at the scene in Rock Park - Credit: Contributed

Police descended on Barnstaple late this afternoon after reports of a man wielding a knife. 

A large police presence was reported in the Rock Park area of the town at around 3.49pm today (April 10, 2021). 

Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed a man, aged 32, has been arrested by on suspicion of possession of a bladed weapon. 

The North Devon Gazette has contacted the police for more information, check back for updates.

