Man wielding knife arrested in Barnstaple park

Published: 5:38 PM April 10, 2021

Police at the scene in Rock Park - Credit: Contributed

Police descended on Barnstaple late this afternoon after reports of a man wielding a knife.

A large police presence was reported in the Rock Park area of the town at around 3.49pm today (April 10, 2021).

Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed a man, aged 32, has been arrested by on suspicion of possession of a bladed weapon.

The North Devon Gazette has contacted the police for more information, check back for updates.