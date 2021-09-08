News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette

Man left with 'life changing' injuries after assault in Barnstaple

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 6:05 PM September 8, 2021   
Station Road in Barnstaple

Station Road in Barnstaple - Credit: Google

Police investigating reports of a serious assault on a man in Barnstaple are appealing for information about the incident. 

The incident took place at around 11.30pm, on Tuesday, September 7, outside the Tesco in Station Road. 

A 23-year-old local man sustained a serious head injury, which could be life changing, and was transferred to Derriford Hospital for treatment. 

Police are investigating and are seeking two males in connection with the assault. 

Both are described as being white, tall and of slim build, and in their late teens or early 20s. 

You may also want to watch:

One of them had a distinctive hairstyle, with it tied in a ‘bun’ on either side of his head. 

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, who was in the area at the time, or who may know the identity of the suspects to get in touch. 

Anyone with any information which could assist police enquiries is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/077911/21.

Barnstaple News
North Devon News

