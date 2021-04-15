Man hospitalised after alleyway assault in South Molton

Published: 10:13 AM April 15, 2021

The reported assault took place in an alley way between the Spar shop, in Broad Street, and South Molton Museum - Credit: Google

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating reports of a serious assault in South Molton on Saturday, April 3, and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

A 21-year-old local man received hospital treatment for a broken jaw and fractured skull as a result of the incident.

The reported assault took place at around 9.30pm on Saturday, April, 3 in an alley way between the Spar shop, in Broad Street, and South Molton Museum.

A 19-year-old man from South Molton was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent and an 18-year-old man, also from South Molton, was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Both were released on police bail, pending further enquiries, and are due to answer bail on Monday, May 10.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information that could help the police with their enquiries, please email police at 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/026249/21.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-org.uk.