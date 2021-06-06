News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man dies in crash involving bicycle and car in Bideford

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 11:12 AM June 6, 2021   
The crash is believed to have taken place near Rydon Car Sales, near the junction for Northam Road and Kingsley Road

Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed a man has died after a crash involving a bicycle and a car in Bideford this weekend.

At around 6.25pm on Friday, June 4, police attended a report of a collision involving a car and bicycle on Northam Road in Bideford. The crash is believed to have taken place outside Rydon Car Sales, near the junction with Kingsley Road.

The male rider of the pedal cycle was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. The road was closed for a number of hours while a forensic examination of the collision scene was conducted.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team who attended are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision, either the vehicle or cyclist prior to the collision or have dash camera footage to contact police, quoting the log number 783 of June 4, 2021.

