Man bottled in Holsworthy assault - police appeal for witnesses
Police investigating an assault in Holsworthy are appealing for witnesses.
Officers were called to reports of an altercation between a man and a group of men in Fry Street, Holsworthy, on Sunday 20 June at around 7.40pm.
The man was reportedly assaulted with a bottle and sustained minor facial injuries.
A 22-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
If you have any information that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/051220/21.
Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-org.uk
