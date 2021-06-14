Man arrested after 'serious assault' outside Barnstaple nightclub
Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault on a young man in Barnstaple over the weekend.
Police were called to Boutport Street near Rumours Nightclub at around 11.30pm on Saturday, June 12, after a report that a man had been assaulted.
A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.
It is understood that there were a number of people in the vicinity at the time and police would like anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information which could assist police enquiries to get in touch.
A 19-year-old man from Bideford has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and is in police custody.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference, CR/048537/21.
