Published: 11:09 AM June 7, 2021

The incident took place on Northam Road, outside Rydon Car Sales on Friday, June 4. - Credit: Google

A 22-year-old North Devon man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal crash in Bideford at the weekend.

Police were called to reports of a collision involving a bicycle and a car on Northam Road, Bideford, at around 6.25pm, on Friday, June 4.

The rider of the bicycle, a man in his 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The road was closed until around 5am on Saturday, June 5, while a forensic examination of the collision scene was conducted.

A 22-year-old man from Barnstaple was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs and has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

The police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, has any information or dashcam footage which may have captured either the vehicle or cyclist prior to the collision that could help the police with their enquiries.

Please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/045678/21.