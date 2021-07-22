Jewellery and cash stolen in Barnstaple burglary

Published: 11:08 AM July 22, 2021

Police are appealing for information after a safe containing jewellery and cash was stolen in a burglary at a Barnstaple home.

The house in Old Tram Drive was targeted between 11am and 11.30am on Saturday, July 3.

Officers are searching for a male suspect who was wearing a dark clothing and carrying a distinctive floral-patterned laundry bag.

He is believed to have entered the property from the Tews Lane direction.

A large-sized safe was taken which contained money and items of jewellery including:

A solid gold chain with a gold boxing glove pendant. The pendant has diamonds where the string of the glove would be

A gold charm bracelet with various charms including ‘mom’ and ‘nan’

A gold chain and cross pendant

A white gold diamond solitaire ring

An old gold ring with a line etched around the top and bottom

All of the above items were in a black string pouch.

The suspect was wearing a dark-coloured hooded top, dark-coloured shorts and either boots or high trainers.

He was carrying a distinctive, large, cream-coloured and floral-patterned zip-up laundry bag, similar to the one pictured, that would have been heavy due to its contents.

Detectives are appealing for anybody that may have seen a male matching this description in the Roundswell or Bickington area on July 3 to come forward.

Anybody with information on the burglary or the stolen items is urged to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/055570/21.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org