Indecent exposure near Barnstaple park under investigation

Police investigating a report of indecent exposure in a Barnstaple alleyway are appealing for information.

A female passer-by encountered three men on a walkway to Rock Park, off Newport Road, at around 7.45am on Sunday, November 14.

Two suspects were exposing themselves. One of them, who was in a car, was committing an indecent act.

The suspect in the vehicle is described as an Asian male with messy, mid-length black hair and a round, clean-shaven face.

He is of medium build, estimated to be aged in his early 20s, and was wearing a black-coloured bomber-style material jacket with dark clothes underneath.

The second suspect is described as an Asian male, around 5ft 9in tall, wearing dark or grey clothes.

A third person at the scene, who did not expose himself and was talking to one of the suspects, is described as a white male with strawberry-blonde, short and tidy hair and facial stubble.

He is estimated to be aged in his early 20s, around 5ft 9in tall, with a toned physique and was wearing a green T-shirt and light-blue, tight-fitting jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/100164/21.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org