Indecent exposure near Barnstaple park under investigation
- Credit: Archant
Police investigating a report of indecent exposure in a Barnstaple alleyway are appealing for information.
A female passer-by encountered three men on a walkway to Rock Park, off Newport Road, at around 7.45am on Sunday, November 14.
Two suspects were exposing themselves. One of them, who was in a car, was committing an indecent act.
The suspect in the vehicle is described as an Asian male with messy, mid-length black hair and a round, clean-shaven face.
He is of medium build, estimated to be aged in his early 20s, and was wearing a black-coloured bomber-style material jacket with dark clothes underneath.
The second suspect is described as an Asian male, around 5ft 9in tall, wearing dark or grey clothes.
A third person at the scene, who did not expose himself and was talking to one of the suspects, is described as a white male with strawberry-blonde, short and tidy hair and facial stubble.
Most Read
- 1 OPINION: Myth busting the Green Lanes purchase - David Worden
- 2 Hero soldier auctioning medals to provide ‘best opportunities’ for his children
- 3 OPINION: Channel your inner Wim Hof in Saunton this weekend
- 4 Christmas lights, free parking and late night shopping in Barnstaple
- 5 Sevens star signs for Barum
- 6 OPINION: Council is dreaming of a Green Christmas - Dave Griffin
- 7 OPINION: The privilege of working for North Devon Hospice - Leo Cooper
- 8 South Molton edge local derby with Torrington
- 9 OPINION: Ilfracombe’s Magic Roundabout is emerging from the fields - Dave Griffin
- 10 Barnstaple shop volunteer Jo wins Flame of Hope Award
He is estimated to be aged in his early 20s, around 5ft 9in tall, with a toned physique and was wearing a green T-shirt and light-blue, tight-fitting jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/100164/21.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org