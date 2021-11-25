News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News > Crime

Indecent exposure near Barnstaple park under investigation

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 2:58 PM November 25, 2021
ndg-policeman

- Credit: Archant

Police investigating a report of indecent exposure in a Barnstaple alleyway are appealing for information. 

A female passer-by encountered three men on a walkway to Rock Park, off Newport Road, at around 7.45am on Sunday, November 14. 

Two suspects were exposing themselves. One of them, who was in a car, was committing an indecent act. 

The suspect in the vehicle is described as an Asian male with messy, mid-length black hair and a round, clean-shaven face. 

He is of medium build, estimated to be aged in his early 20s, and was wearing a black-coloured bomber-style material jacket with dark clothes underneath. 

The second suspect is described as an Asian male, around 5ft 9in tall, wearing dark or grey clothes. 

A third person at the scene, who did not expose himself and was talking to one of the suspects, is described as a white male with strawberry-blonde, short and tidy hair and facial stubble.

Most Read

  1. 1 OPINION: Myth busting the Green Lanes purchase - David Worden
  2. 2 Hero soldier auctioning medals to provide ‘best opportunities’ for his children
  3. 3 OPINION: Channel your inner Wim Hof in Saunton this weekend
  1. 4 Christmas lights, free parking and late night shopping in Barnstaple
  2. 5 Sevens star signs for Barum
  3. 6 OPINION: Council is dreaming of a Green Christmas - Dave Griffin
  4. 7 OPINION: The privilege of working for North Devon Hospice - Leo Cooper
  5. 8 South Molton edge local derby with Torrington
  6. 9 OPINION: Ilfracombe’s Magic Roundabout is emerging from the fields - Dave Griffin
  7. 10 Barnstaple shop volunteer Jo wins Flame of Hope Award

He is estimated to be aged in his early 20s, around 5ft 9in tall, with a toned physique and was wearing a green T-shirt and light-blue, tight-fitting jeans. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/100164/21. 

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Barnstaple News
North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

ndg-policeman

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Barnstaple crash

Joseph Bulmer

person
New woodland path to the north east of Barnstaple

Approval granted for new path to the east of Barnstaple

Joe Ives LDRS

Logo Icon
The cast of modern Christmas classic Elf

Elf the Musical at The Landmark - Tickets selling fast

Joseph Bulmer

person
Josh and Lorna Weller, creators of Christmas Village North Devon

North Devon’s first ever real ice rink opens this week

Joseph Bulmer

person