Two arrested as teenager fights for life after Ilfracombe stabbing

Published: 10:33 AM January 25, 2021

Police were called to Bicclescombe Park in Ilfracombe following a stabbing on Saturday, January 23 - Credit: Tony Gussin

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Ilfracombe that has left a 19-year-old fighting for his life.

Police were called to Bicclescombe Park on Saturday, January 23 at around 10.50pm by the ambulance service with a report that a man had been stabbed.

A 19-year-old man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital at this time.

A 21-year-old man from Bideford and a 29-year-old man from Barnstaple have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody.

A police statement said those involved were known to one another and and they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.