Two in court on attempted murder charge after teenager left fighting for life

Published: 2:29 PM February 1, 2021

Two men have appeared in court charged with attempted murder following an alleged stabbing near Bicclescombe Park in Ilfracombe.

Callum Pillman, 21, of Heathfield Road, East-the-Water, Bideford, and 29 year old Shaun Taylor, of Crosslands, Sticklepath, Barnstaple, have been charged with the attempted murder of Marcus Goold on Saturday, January 23.

They are also charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding Mr Goold with intent to do him grievous bodily harm, and robbing him of an iPhone on the same day.

Both defendants appeared before Exeter Magistrates Court on Friday, January 29 and were remanded in custody.

They will next appear before a judge at Exeter Crown Court on February 25.

Police said the victim suffered life threatening injuries in the alleged stabbing and is now in a stable condition in hospital.

He was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth after emergency services were called to a car park near Bicclescombe Park at around 10.50pm on January 23.