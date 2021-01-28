News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Two charged with attempted murder after Ilfracombe stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Tony Gussin

Published: 12:00 PM January 28, 2021   
Devon and Cornwall Police has dedicated 'Covid cars' responding during lockdown. Picture for illustration only.

Two have been charged with attempted murder after the stabbing in Ilfracombe - Credit: Tony Gussin

Two men have been charged with attempted murder following an alleged stabbing near Bicclescombe Park in Ilfracombe.

Callum Pillman, aged 21, of Heathfield Road, Bideford, and Shaun Taylor, aged 29, of Crosslands, Barnstaple, are due to appear before Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 28.

They are charged with the attempted murder of a 19-year-old man on Saturday, January 23.

Emergency services were called to a car park near Bicclescombe Park at around 10.50pm.

The casualty was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth with life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital at this time in a stable condition.

