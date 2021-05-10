Ilfracombe man, 64, must pay compensation for baseball bat attack

Published: 11:55 AM May 10, 2021

A tenant has been ordered to pay compensation to a man who he attacked with a baseball bat during a dispute over noise.

Terry Peach had already marched into another flat in the building where he lived armed with the bat to complain about noise before he turned the weapon on a man who was trying to calm him down.

He aimed a blow at victim Adam Hughes’s head and fractured a finger as he raised his arm to deflect the blow.

Peach was very drunk during the attack, having downed eight cans of Stella Artois lager and a bottle of beer, Exeter Crown Court was told.

Peach, aged 64, of Chambercombe Road, Ilfracombe, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and was jailed for 12 months, suspended for a year and ordered to pay £800 compensation and £750 costs by Judge Peter Johnson.

You may also want to watch:

He told him he had lived an otherwise law-abiding life and that this offence was an aberration.

Miss Althea Brooks, prosecuting, said the incident started at 11.30 pm on May 17 last year, when Peach went to the room of a fellow resident to complain about the noise.

He was carrying the bat and picked up a mobile phone which he threw against a wall and smashed, causing a woman who was there to flee the building and fetch her father, Mr Hughes.

He was attacked as he arrived at the house with what he thought was a chair leg but was in fact a baseball bat. He suffered an eight-centimetre cut to his head, perforated eardrum, and broken finger.

His daughter was so terrified that she suffered symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. Peach told police he had drunk far more than usual before carrying out the attack.

Mr David Campbell, defending, said Peach has brought up a family and still has caring responsibilities for a teenage son.

He has no previous history of violence and this offence was totally out of character.