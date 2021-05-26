Ilfracombe man jailed for having sex with two schoolgirls

Published: 1:13 PM May 26, 2021 Updated: 1:33 PM May 26, 2021

A 22-year-old man has been jailed for having under age sex with two schoolgirls and making one of them pregnant.

Dale Padmore was a teenager himself when he started sexual relationships with the girls when they were just 14 and 15 and living in Ilfracombe.

One of them had his child when she was still just 15, ruining her GCSE year at school. She is still looking after the child.

He also invited a 13-year-old girl out and drove her to Braunton, where he kissed and touched her.

Padmore was aged 15 to 18 at the time he committed the offences but was controlling and manipulative towards the two girls he had sex with.

He followed one home from school each day, demanding sex and climbed over a conservatory roof to get into the other’s bedroom almost every night.

He carried on doing so even after the police learned what he was doing and issued him with an abduction notice, Exeter Crown Court was told.

Padmore, aged 22, of Belvedere Road, Ilfracombe, admitted six counts of sexual activity with a child and was jailed for two years by Judge Timothy Rose.

He was put on the sex offenders register for ten years and banned from future contact with underage girls for the same time.

He was also banned from contacting the three victims and from going to parts of Ilfracombe by a restraining order, with an exception to allow contact with his child through the family courts.

The judge told him: “On many occasions when you were over 16, your behaviour was described as controlling, manipulative, demanding and pressurising. You persuaded the girls to have intercourse on occasions when plainly they were not inclined to do so.”

Mr Richard Crabb, prosecuting, said the first girl started having sex with Padmore in 2014 when she was 14 and the age gap was 16 months.

He did not start using a condom until she was already pregnant and her child was born when she was 15 and half way through her last year at school.

The age gap with the next victim was 26 months and he began a relationship with her after he joined a cheerleading group. Her father had no idea of what was going on because he climbed into her bedroom in secret.

The activity with the 13-year-old girl went no further than kissing and touching in his car and ended when her father texted her and ordered her to come straight home.

Miss Emily Pitts, defending, said Padmore was very young and immature at the time of the offences and has had to wait four years for the case to come to court because of ‘inexplicable’ delays in the police investigation.

He has grown up in that time and now has his own small business and family with an adult partner and young son.