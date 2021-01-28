Burglars hit Ilfracombe business twice in three days

Published: 12:13 PM January 28, 2021

If you have any information about the Slade Road burglaries, please contact police - Credit: Archant

Police are appealing for information after an Ilfracombe business was burgled twice in three days.

They are investigating two burglaries at a commercial premises in Slade Road in which a safe and cash were stolen.

The first happened between 8pm on Friday, January 22 and 6.55am on Saturday, January 23.

They managed to get into an office and an untidy search was carried out.

The premises was hit again in the early hours of Sunday, January 24, when a safe containing paperwork and a quantity of cash was stolen.

Police are seeking three suspects seen approaching the building with a wheelbarrow and sledgehammer at around 4.50am, wearing hooded jumpers, glasses, face masks and black gloves.

Police have recovered some items in the local area, among them is property which does not belong to the victim.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who has been subject to a similar break in over the weekend.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/005944/21.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org.