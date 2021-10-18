News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News > Crime

Cyclist left with ‘serious head injuries’ after incident in Bideford

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 9:57 AM October 18, 2021   
ndg-policeman

A male cyclist had to be airlifted to Plymouth after sustaining serious head injuries in a collision in Bideford at the weekend. 

Emergency services were called to a collision between a pedal cyclist and a parked vehicle in Laurel Avenue, Bideford, shortly after 5pm on Sunday, October 17.   

As a result of the collision, a 49-year-old local male sustained serious head injuries. 

The cyclist was subsequently airlifted to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth. 

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who was in the area at the with dashcam footage that may help enquiries, is asked to call 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log 671 of 17/10/21.

Bideford News
North Devon News

