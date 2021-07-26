News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Crash and assault in Ilfracombe - Police appeal

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 1:16 PM July 26, 2021   
Foreland View in Ilfracombe

Foreland View in Ilfracombe - Credit: Google

Police investigating a road traffic collision and reports of an assault in Ilfracombe, are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

The crash between a silver Vauxhall Astra and parked vehicles took place in Foreland View, Ilfracombe, between 3pm and 4pm, on Wednesday, June 2.

A 31-year-old man from Barnstaple was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Officers are also investigating reports of an assault as part of the same incident, after a man sustained a serious injury to his leg, which required hospital treatment.

If you witnessed the incident, have any information or dashcam footage that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference number CR/044984/21 in relation to the road traffic collision and crime reference number CR/047496/21 in relation to the alleged assault.

