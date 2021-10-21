Drink spiking crackdown after needle attack - Devon Police

Published: 10:48 AM October 21, 2021

Bar and nightclub goers in Devon are being warned to be vigilant while on nights out after a needle attack in Exeter and a rise in concerns around drink spiking.

Devon and Cornwall Police are working with licensed premises across the region following a rise in the concerns surrounding drink-spiking, and women being attacked with needles in bars and nightclubs.

Police are investigating an incident where a woman has been assaulted with a needle in Fever & Boutique nightclub in Exeter late on Saturday, October 16. Officers are appealing for witnesses and urge that anyone with any information comes forward and contacts police on 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/090910/21. This is currently the only incident of this type that the police are aware of within Devon and Cornwall.

The force is also tackling the issue of drink-spiking head-on with drink testing kits being made available in bars across the region.

Urine testing kits are also available in all police stations to allow us to gain the evidence needed to identify and hold to account those responsible.

Superintendent Antony Hart, Local Policing Commander for Exeter, East and Mid Devon, said: “There has been a lot of media and social media coverage in relation to drink-spiking, plus the understandable fear following a woman being attacked with a needle in a bar in Nottingham. We are investigating an incident in Exeter and progressing enquiries to identify and arrest those responsible.

“Whilst assaults using needles are very rare, we ask that people are vigilant when in crowded spaces and notify premises staff or police of any suspicious behaviour. This incident has also raised the wider issue of drink-spiking and what can be done to combat this.

“Women must be able to feel safe across all aspects of their lives and that includes when out socialising. Those who think it’s acceptable to assault women, whether that be verbally, subjecting them to physical attacks or by drink spiking, must be challenged and will be brought to justice where a criminal offence has been committed.

“We are asking for the public to help us to tackle this issue head-on. That means if you have witnessed something suspicious in a bar, then you must report this to door and bar staff immediately.

“We also need people who believe they have been spiked or assaulted to come forward to door staff and the police as soon as possible. Not only does this give us the best chance in catching those responsible, but it will also allow us to get medical treatment for the victim at the earliest opportunity.”

Devon and Cornwall police are leading the way nationally having recently launched an anti-drink spiking initiative, following a successful trial in Plymouth in 2019, prior to lockdown.

Sergeant Dave Moore from the Force Licensing Team said: “These kits allow bar staff to test a person’s drink to see if it has been interfered with. If it has, this allows evidence to be secured and medical assistance given to the victim. This can also help give peace of mind if the drink comes back clear from tampering.

“Bars who are part of the Best Bar None scheme, Pubwatch and all late-night venues across Devon and Cornwall have been supplied with these drink testing kits. Any other bars who wish to have access to these kits can contact the police licensing team and they will be supplied to them.

“We also have urine testing kits for use by police officers at police stations around the force which can be used for up to three days after the consumption of the drink to test for evidence of spiking.

“We will work closely with the evening and night-time economy to ensure bar and door staff are fully aware of the correct steps to take if a customer has concerns about their drink being spiked.

“These incidents are rare but are simply unacceptable. Please continue to look out for each-other and to report these matters to the police and together we will stop this predatory behaviour.”

Further advice on personal safety can be found here: https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/advice/your-personal-safety/