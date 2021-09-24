News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News > Crime

Clubber denies headbutt assault in Barnstaple

Logo Icon

Court Reporter

Published: 12:00 PM September 24, 2021   
Exeter Crown Court

Exeter Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A night club customer has denied headbutting another man outside a venue in North Devon last year. 

Jack Wilkinson claims he was acting in self-defence when he was caught on CCTV in the incident on September 19 last year. 

Wilkinson, aged 20, of Hawley Close, Barnstaple, pleaded not guilty to a single count of assault causing actual bodily harm to Geraint Berry. 

Judge David Evans adjourned his case at Exeter Crown Court for a jury trial next year and granted him bail. 

Mr Richard Crabb, defending, said CCTV which appeared to show Wilkinson leaving the club and headbutting Mr Berry did not show the full context of the incident. 

Barnstaple News
North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Barnstaple Link Centre

'Controversial' plan to close mental health centres in North Devon

Joe Ives LDRS

Logo Icon
An optometrist conducting an eye exam

North Devon optometrist highlights 'ticking timebomb' vision crisis

Joseph Bulmer

person
A map showing the development's footprint

820 homes approved for Landkey despite council concern

Joe Ives LDRS

Logo Icon
Exeter Crown Court

Holidaymaker jailed for attacking partner in Ilfracombe

Court Reporter

Logo Icon