Clubber denies headbutt assault in Barnstaple

Published: 12:00 PM September 24, 2021

A night club customer has denied headbutting another man outside a venue in North Devon last year.

Jack Wilkinson claims he was acting in self-defence when he was caught on CCTV in the incident on September 19 last year.

Wilkinson, aged 20, of Hawley Close, Barnstaple, pleaded not guilty to a single count of assault causing actual bodily harm to Geraint Berry.

Judge David Evans adjourned his case at Exeter Crown Court for a jury trial next year and granted him bail.

Mr Richard Crabb, defending, said CCTV which appeared to show Wilkinson leaving the club and headbutting Mr Berry did not show the full context of the incident.