Masked burglars make Bideford garage cigarette smash and grab

Published: 3:00 PM January 25, 2021

If you have any information about the Bideford Blights BP station raid, please contact police - Credit: Tony Gussin

Masked raiders who stole more than £2,000 in cigarettes from the BP garage at Blights in Bideford are being sought by police.

Officers have appealed for information to try and track down the culprits after the burglary in the early hours of Sunday, January 24.

Police said at 2.30am two people wearing hooded tops and face masks entered the garage forecourt on Clovelly Road at Handy Cross, coming from the Bideford town direction.

One of the CCTV cameras was moved and they left, but at around 3.50am two people appeared from the direction of the play park opposite the garage and broke open the front door, causing approximately £3,000 worth of damage.

Once inside they forced open the cigarette unit behind the counter and left with around £2,000 worth of tobacco, mostly Benson and Hedges.

They fled the scene on foot, back across the road, leaving a trail of cigarettes. Both were wearing hooded tops, jogging bottoms and dark gloves, with one noticeably taller than the other.

Police have urged anyone offered cheap tobacco products in the area to get in touch.

If anyone saw anything, or has any CCTV or dashcam footage that might help, please contact police on 101 or by emailing 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/005838/21.