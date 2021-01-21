News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Covid delays Barnstaple councillor's trial again

Court reporter

Published: 10:44 AM January 21, 2021   
The trial has been postponed again - Credit: Getty

The trial of former council leader Brian Greenslade has been delayed for a second time because of the pandemic. 

Mr Greenslade is the ex-leader of Devon County Council and former chairman of Devon and Cornwall Police Authority. He is facing allegations of sexual assault dating back to the 1990s and 2000s. 

The sitting county councillor and former district councillor denies two counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault. 

His first trial at Exeter Crown Court in March last year was abandoned in the week before Britain went into the first lockdown because a juror went into self-isolation. 

The case was re-scheduled for February 1 this year but has been delayed again because Mr Greenslade is aged 72 and has been shielding since March last year because of health issues. 

Defence counsel Carolina Guiloff said he will be unable to attend a trial until vaccinated. 

Judge Peter Johnson vacated the trial date of February 1 and adjourned the case until March 12, when a new date will be set. The trial is expected to last about a week. 

