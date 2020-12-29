Cannabis dealer threw £8,000 stash out of the window

Published: 11:33 AM December 29, 2020 Updated: 11:35 AM December 29, 2020

A panicking cannabis dealer was seen throwing thousands of pounds worth of drugs out of a window as police waited for him to open the front door.

Officers who had gone to the house in Barnstaple looking for Jamie Ousley’s brother ended up arresting him instead after recovering his huge stash from the back garden.

Bricklayer Ousley was a heavy user of cannabis who bought in bulk and sold some of the surplus on to friends, Exeter Crown Court was told.

He had more than £8,000 worth as well as scales and snap bags but police were not able to find out the scale of his business because he refused to give them the PIN number of his phone.

He was spared a jail sentence after a judge was told that he has stopped using drugs and has revived his career as an amateur footballer.

Ousley, aged 28, of Church Lake, Landkey, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply and personal possession of cannabis resin and was ordered to do 240 hours of unpaid work by Judge Peter Johnson.

He told him: “You told the officers it was just a bit of weed. That was quite an understatement. Clearly you were supplying friends for a period of time.”

Bathsheba Cassel, prosecuting, said police went to the house which Ousley shares with his mother and brother in an unrelated inquiry in April 2019 and became suspicious when there was a delay in answering the door.

She said: “Officers became aware of items being thrown into the rear garden from an upstairs window and they later recovered black plastic bin liners and large clear bags.”

A total of 444.9 grams of cannabis had been thrown out of the window and inside they also found almost 80g in a tub, 273g in a bag, and 54.4g of resin. The total street value was £8,231.

Ousley told officers it was all for his own personal use but a police drugs expert calculated it would take a very heavy user at least three years to consume.

Richard Crabb, defending, said Ousley started using cannabis in his teens to reduce anxiety and his habit became very heavy by the time of this raid.

He has given up completely in the 20 months since his arrest and has rekindled his interest in football.