News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News > Crime

Two schoolboys assisting police after Barnstaple bomb hoaxes

Author Picture Icon

Tony Gussin

Published: 1:17 PM December 18, 2020   
ndg-police-2013---15-

- Credit: Archant

Two schoolboys aged 14 and 15 from Greater Manchester are assisting police with their enquiries in connection with a series of bomb hoaxes made to Barnstaple schools last month. 

Warrants were executed by Greater Manchester Police in connection with the threats on Friday, December 11, following a joint investigation by Devon and Cornwall Police and Greater Manchester Police. Enquiries are continuing. 

Hoax calls were made to The Park Community College and Pilton Community College, as well as three schools in Leigh, Greater Manchester and Warrington, Cheshire. 

Detective Inspector Praveen Naidoo from Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “Police worked closely with the schools to provide reassurance and I would like to thank Greater Manchester Police for the work they have undertaken to progress this investigation.” 

Detective Inspector John Davies from Greater Manchester Police, added: “These hoax calls caused considerable disruption to the schools involved, with both staff and children being evacuated. Our enquiries continue and I would like to thank the schools involved for their support.” 

Barnstaple News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Call for action to prevent ‘selfish’ Ilfracombe parking

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon

Plans are lodged for Bideford’s Brunswick Wharf site

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon

New Tap for North Devon scheme launched help homeless charities

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon

Bomb disposal called to Braunton Burrows after suspected live grenade found

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon