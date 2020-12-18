Two schoolboys assisting police after Barnstaple bomb hoaxes

Published: 1:17 PM December 18, 2020

Two schoolboys aged 14 and 15 from Greater Manchester are assisting police with their enquiries in connection with a series of bomb hoaxes made to Barnstaple schools last month.

Warrants were executed by Greater Manchester Police in connection with the threats on Friday, December 11, following a joint investigation by Devon and Cornwall Police and Greater Manchester Police. Enquiries are continuing.

Hoax calls were made to The Park Community College and Pilton Community College, as well as three schools in Leigh, Greater Manchester and Warrington, Cheshire.

Detective Inspector Praveen Naidoo from Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “Police worked closely with the schools to provide reassurance and I would like to thank Greater Manchester Police for the work they have undertaken to progress this investigation.”

Detective Inspector John Davies from Greater Manchester Police, added: “These hoax calls caused considerable disruption to the schools involved, with both staff and children being evacuated. Our enquiries continue and I would like to thank the schools involved for their support.”