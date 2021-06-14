News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Assault and attempted robbery near Tarka Trail

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 10:08 AM June 14, 2021   
Police are appealing for information after an assault and attempted robbery which happened on Friday, June 4, near the entrance to the Tarka Trail, near Rumsam Road, in Barnstaple.

Shortly before 9.50pm, a 16-year-old boy was approached by two other male youths of a similar age, who assaulted him and attempted to take his wristwatch from him.  The victim was able to flee with his property.

One of the suspects has been described as white, aged between 16 and 17 and about six feet tall, of average build and was wearing a black and grey tracksuit with the hood covering his face.

The second suspect is described as dark-skinned and possibly of dual heritage, wearing a grey tracksuit and also aged roughly 16 to 17 years old.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/046081/21.

