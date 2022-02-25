News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News > Crime

ARSON: Barnstaple bin fire believed to be 'deliberate'

Author Picture Icon

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 11:28 AM February 25, 2022
Devon & Somerset Fire Authority

Devon & Somerset Fire Authority - Credit: Devon & Somerset Fire Authority

A bin fire in Barnstaple in the early hours of this morning (February 25) is being treated as arson. 

Crews from Barnstaple attended a fire involving bins behind a shop in Sticklepath at around 5.48am. 

The fire was extinguished using breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, one covering jet, one safety jet, one thermal imaging camera, and tools to turn over the debris. 

A fence, pergola, and shed of a neighbouring property also became involved in the fire, as well as the roof of a garage belonging to another property. 

Firefighters believe the cause of the fire to be deliberate.

Barnstaple News
North Devon News

Don't Miss

Storm Eunice batters Westward Ho!

PICTURES: Storm Eunice batters Westward Ho!

Joseph Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
Fremington St Andrews Road Masterplan February 2022

Plan for 161 new homes in Fremington resubmitted

Joe Ives Local Democracy Reporter

person
ndg-policeman

Officer dismissed for gross misconduct

Luisa Rombach

Author Picture Icon
This week Gazette columnist Daisy Snow talks about the importance on soil structure

Sad times down on the farm but are we getting back to normality?

Daisy Snow

Logo Icon