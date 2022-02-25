ARSON: Barnstaple bin fire believed to be 'deliberate'

A bin fire in Barnstaple in the early hours of this morning (February 25) is being treated as arson.

Crews from Barnstaple attended a fire involving bins behind a shop in Sticklepath at around 5.48am.

The fire was extinguished using breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, one covering jet, one safety jet, one thermal imaging camera, and tools to turn over the debris.

A fence, pergola, and shed of a neighbouring property also became involved in the fire, as well as the roof of a garage belonging to another property.

Firefighters believe the cause of the fire to be deliberate.