You wanted police, fire, ambulance or coastguard last night in Bideford? Sadly most crews were dealing with a selfish male who repeatedly sought to evade police by entering the estuary and goading staff. Units withdrew to prevent him putting himself (or others) at further risk... — NWDevonPolice (@NWDevonPolice) June 2, 2019

Emergency services were called to Bideford just before midnight. Picture: Matt Smart Emergency services were called to Bideford just before midnight. Picture: Matt Smart

Police, paramedics, fire engines and the coastguard were called out just before midnight on Saturday to search the River Torridge.

Toby Davies, LPA Commander, tweeted about the incident saying: "You wanted police, fire, ambulance or coastguard last night in Bideford? Sadly most crews were dealing with a selfish male who repeatedly sought to evade police by entering the estuary and goading staff. Units withdrew to prevent him putting himself (or others) at further risk. But I can assure you we will follow up this waste of emergency service time."

More to follow