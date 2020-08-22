The donation to Over and Above comes from the proceeds of the crematorium’s recycling scheme, which enables metals from cremated remains to be safely recycled.

The money will be put towards a new maternity bereavement suite in North Devon District Hospital’s maternity unit.

Crematorium committee chairman, Councillor Tony Inch, said: “This is a brilliant amount of money and I’m really pleased we are presenting it to a charity that provides such vital support to local families during what can be a very difficult and upsetting time in their lives. I’m sure the money will be very well spent.”

The maternity bereavement suite is a dedicated room to care for parents who have suffered the loss of their baby, and gives them the chance to say goodbye in their own time.

The room has been soundproofed and furnished in a way that is comfortable for women and their families to spend time in.

It has been made possible thanks to donations from the crematorium, SANDS, The Last Kiss Foundation and Over and Above.

Over and Above fundraising officer Julie Whitton added: “We would like to thank North Devon Crematorium from the bottom of our hearts for their generous donation to the Maternity Bereavement Suite – it means we can now offer a dedicated room to care for those parents who sadly suffer the loss of their baby.”