The A386 is blocked between Bideford and Landcross, near the turn off for Littleham following the collision, which took place after midday.

A picture of the scene shows a police car on its roof across the road.

Inrix, Devon and Cornwall Police’s traffic watch system, said two vehicles are involved, with traffic queueing in the area as a result.

Stagecoach South West said its services were suffering delays as a result of the collision, and would be unable to serve some areas.

It will not operate its 12.19 5B service as a result of the collision.

Stagecoach tweeted: Services 5B, 75, 75A, suffering with delays due to RTC between Bideford and Landcross.

“Services are diverting via Newton Tracy and A39 North Devon Link Road and will be unable to serve Devonshire Park, Landcross, Weare Giffard. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

Another tweet added: “Due to A386 closure the 1219 5b Bideford to Barnstaple will not operate. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

