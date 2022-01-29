Craft, food and drink festival coming to Great Torrington

Great Torrington is ready to spring back into action and offer everyone a Taste of Torrington and beyond.

Great Torrington’s Festival of Crafts, Food and Drink is part of the Welcome Back Fund Initiative and will be held in a number of locations across the town on Saturday, March 5.

This event will see Torrington Pannier Market Hall and Torrington Town Hall filled with local traders’ crafts, food and drink offerings from around Great Torrington and surrounds.

The historic town also offers a vast selection of independent shops with unique treasures and beautiful items on offer.

There will be a vast array of goods – everything from cheese to knitwear and jewellery to plants with spaces for more than 50 traders at the event.

There will be a bar, serving local drinks and mulled wine. Local shops and traders at the market will be invited to offer special discounts or treats to the shoppers for the event.

Shops will be asked to take part and display a clue/treasure in their shop window, encouraging shoppers to visit all shops taking part to complete their clue sheets, with prizes for the families who collect the most clues.

Event organiser Lucy Lowe said: “All in all, a great day with something for everyone. Pop the date in your diary and come along and buy some local goodies!”

Find the event on Facebook by searching Welcome Back to Great Torrington.

For more information or to enquire about booking please call Lucy on 07518066623 or email lucyloweevents@outlook.com