Some North Devon GP surgeries to provide Covid vaccine clinics

Selected GP surgeries in North Devon and Torridge will be providing Covid-19 vaccination day clinics, it has been announced.

The latest update from the NHS in Devon said the easier to transport and store Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine would mean some individual practices in the north of the county would be offering the service.

It said this would bring facilities closer to people in places where the location of the local vaccination centre makes it difficult for people to access it.

Two pharmacy sites will also begin delivering vaccinations to northern Devon residents in the coming days.

Vaccinations are taking place at GP-led centres in Barnstaple and Holsworthy as well as North Devon District Hospital.

The site at North Devon Leisure Centre, which is capable of vaccinating a similar number of people to the large-scale vaccination centres elsewhere in Devon, can be scaled up as further vaccine supplies come in, with around 8,000 vaccinations expected over the next week.

It has been agreed that as of Saturday, January 23, people using the North Devon Leisure Centre short stay car park for vaccination appointments can park for free.

North Devon District Hospital is scaling up clinics to vaccinate frontline health and social care workers from across the area, with around 7,000 vaccinations expected over the next few weeks.