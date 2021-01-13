Three more Covid deaths at North Devon District Hospital but cases are falling

Published: 5:40 PM January 13, 2021

Three patients have sadly died at North Devon District Hospital in the past two days after testing positive for Covid-19 but it appears the number of cases is falling.

It brings the total number of deaths at the hospital to 69, with the total number of Covid-19 deaths within 28 days of a positive test in the North Devon district standing at 57 and t 46 for Torridge.

But the total number of cases in North Devon up to January 8 has fallen to 111, a drop of 24 (17.8 per cent) on the previous week.

In Torridge, the total number of cases is 83, an increase of two (2.5 per cent) on the previous week.

Northern Devon Healthcare Trust currently has the lowest number of beds occupied by Covid positive patients – at three per cent – of anywhere in England.

That is according to figures from NHS England and the Health Service Journal as of Monday, January 11.

In comparison, the HSJ figures said Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust (Torbay Hospital) had five per cent of beds occupied with Covid patients, while University Hospitals Plymouth (Derriford Hospital) had eight per cent of beds occupied.

In contrast with the rest of England, at least 10 hospital trusts of the 123 had half or more of their adult acute beds occupied by Covid-positive patients, with 45 of them having at least a third of their adult general and acute beds occupied by Covid patients.

These findings are based on HSJ’s analysis of NHS internal figures up to January 11. It covers adult general and acute beds only — not intensive care, where Covid pressure is also very high.

More detailed bed occupancy figures for up to January 5 showed North Devon District Hospital had 16 beds occupied by Covid patients, 215 non-Covid and 38 unoccupied.

The highest cluster of cases in the two districts according to the latest available data is Bideford, on 26 cases, an increase of just over 50 per cent on the previous week.

Roundswell and Landkey have 12, Bishops Nympton, Witheridge and Chulmleigh has 11 cases, South Molton has 10, as does Braunton, Barnstaple central has five cases, while Woolacombe, Croyde and Georgeham have eight, as does Barnstaple Sticklepath, Ilfracombe seven across both wards and Combe Martin and Lynton six.

