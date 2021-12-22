One more Covid death in North Devon Hospital - as UK cases top 100,000 for first time
- Credit: Archant
A further 13 Covid patients have died at Devon's hospitals – as the UK recorded more than 100,000 daily cases for the first time since the pandemic began.
One death at North Devon District Hospital on December 18 was included in the latest county death toll.
New data from NHS England has revealed that there were also two new deaths at Exeter’s RD&E Hospital, four at Torbay and six at Derriford in Plymouth.
A total of 353 people have now died at the RD&E from the virus, 180 at Torbay, 132 at North Devon and 324 at Derriford.
Daily figures showed that 106,122 Covid cases have been reported in the last 24-hour period – 13,000 more than the previous high on December 17.
Another 140 Covid-related deaths have also been recorded.
Most Read
- 1 Primary schools go to top of class
- 2 Police seek knifepoint muggers targeting teenagers in Barnstaple
- 3 OPINION: Paying tribute to hardworking North Devon Council staff
- 4 Recycle your Christmas tree and help children’s hospice
- 5 Property of the Week: The very best of old and new
- 6 Barnstaple force leaders Redruth into hard-earned victory
- 7 Simon Smith: Anything possible in pandemic-fuelled staycation tsunami
- 8 What we do know about stop and search is that it took drugs and knives off our streets
- 9 16 local families helped by Family Compass CIC
- 10 OPINION: How did the North Devon Link Road change our area?